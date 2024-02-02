Loses arbitration in Chisholm v. Marlins; Arrez is waiting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jazz Chisholm Jr. got disappointing news on his 26th birthday, losing to the Miami Marlins in his first salary arbitration decision of the year on Thursday.
Margaret Brogan, Jean Vonhof and Scott Buchheit determined Thursday that the outfielder will receive a payout of $2.625 million instead of the requested $2.9 million. The panel heard arguments from both sides a day earlier.
Chisholm hit .250 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts last season when he was moved from second base and shortstop to center field. He remained scoreless in eight at-bats with four strikeouts in the Marlins’ sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series.
The speedy Chisholm was in the 2022 All-Star Game, hitting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 17 attempts. Due to a back injury, he could not play until after June 28.
Chisholm earned a salary of $749,500 last year and is arbitration eligible for the first time.
Miami also has hearings scheduled with Venezuelan second baseman Luis Arraez ($12 million vs. $10.6 million), and left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million). Arraez won the dispute against the Marlins last year and received $6.1 million instead of $5 million, and responded by winning his second consecutive batting title after leading Minnesota to the American League in 2022.
Chisholm was the second player to appear at the hearing this year. Outfielder Austin Hays asked for $6.3 million Tuesday, and the Baltimore Orioles argued for $5.85 million. A decision on this matter is expected next week.
Los Angeles Angels Venezuelan left-hander Jose Suarez is seeking $1.35 million, while the Angels argued for $925,000 in the case, which was handled Thursday by Joshua Gordon, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman. The decision is to be taken on Friday.
Suárez, 26, earned $750,000 after finishing 1-3 with an 8.29 ERA in seven starts and four relief appearances. He did not pitch between May 7 and September 13 due to a shoulder strain.
The hearing of the other 18 players is scheduled which will continue till February 16.
