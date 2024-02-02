Millie Bobby Brown enters fashion with first collection

translated by



29 January 2024

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is making her fashion debut with a new line called Florence by Mills Fashion in collaboration with Delta Galil USA.

The first selection of pieces from this inclusive womenswear collection brings together loungewear items and basics, like oversized sweatshirts, tank tops and cropped sets.

Softness and freedom of movement are highlighted. The creations are made from biodegradable polymer packaging, natural Corozo buttons and recyclable materials with other eco-responsible features.

Inspired by the American series “Stranger Things”, the actress founded her own beauty and natural cosmetics brand aimed at Gen-Z, Florence by Mills, in 2019.

“To better meet the needs of my generation through the expansion of Florence by Mills, I created Florence by Mills Fashion because I found that no fashion collection on the market really had clothes designed for my friends and me. makes. We’re expected to conform to the clothes,” explains Bobby Brown.

“For me, it is essential that all the pieces in the line allow the people wearing them to express themselves, reveal and celebrate their individuality. I want people to feel good and confident in all the pieces in the collection.’

The brand will launch its first collection in the United States and United Kingdom in early February.

Heather Mee, Marketing Director, Delta Galil USA, summarized, “Millie and our team have identified an excellent opportunity to revolutionize the ready-to-wear market by creating well-designed, inclusive pieces made from low-impact materials ” , “We say we’re going to start a confidence revolution because that’s really our goal. We have carefully selected all the colors, materials and cuts so that anyone who chooses an item from our line immediately feels happy and confident.’

The collaboration was overseen by Millie Bobby Brown’s global licensing partner, IMG.