Lozano asks to leave PSV and gives the best news to Chivas

Chivas de Guadalajara are close to bringing back one of their best young players, who has left a mark in the history of Mexican football and in Europe, 35-year-old center forward Javier “El Chicharito” Hernández, who will be presented as Flock Sacred’s star reinforcements in the coming days.

Now the chances of bringing one of the best players that Mexican football has ever given to Verde Vale have increased, and this has happened through an interview where the 28-year-old striker Hirving Lozano, who is worth 22 million dollars according to Transfermarkt and who Plays for PSV Eindhoven Has announced that he plans to play in two more leagues in his professional career.

The striker of Napoli, champion of Serie A in the 2022/2023 season, and who is now already spending a great season by earning ownership, has mentioned his desire to leave Holland and move to a place where he and his family feel safe The Spanish League is his first choice, also linked to the fact that it was his dream to play in it since he was young.

What is the other league where Chucky Lozano wants to play?

In the Mexican League, where at some point in his career he wants to return closer to his family, but also Guadalajara is a great option because, in addition to being one of the best, they can also afford his high salary. Places to stay and one of the best stadiums in Mexico and the world.