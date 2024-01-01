Lucas Giolito agrees to two-year deal with Red Sox (source)

The Red Sox announced a two-year deal with the right-hander on Wednesday Lucas Giolito.
A source tells MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the deal is worth $38.5 million and includes an opt-out clause after 2024.
In 2023, Giolito – who entered free agency this winter – had a 4.88 ERA in 184.1 innings across three teams.
Giolito began the season with the White Sox (3.79 ERA in 121.0 innings) and was traded to the Angels at the trade deadline. With Los Angeles-Anaheim, his earned run average was 7.04 in six starts. He then moved to the Guardians, with whom he had a 7.04 ERA. The right-hander made history by becoming the first pitcher since 1899 to give up eight or more runs with three different teams in the same year, according to OptaSTATS.
Prior to 2023, Giolito spent six seasons with the White Sox. His best season was in 2019, when he went 14–9 with a 3.41 earned run average in 176.2 innings. He led the majors that year in complete games (three) and shutouts (two), and finished sixth in the American League Cy Young Award voting.
