Lucas Giolito agrees to two-year deal with Red Sox (source)

Giolito began the season with the White Sox (3.79 ERA in 121.0 innings) and was traded to the Angels at the trade deadline. With Los Angeles-Anaheim, his earned run average was 7.04 in six starts. He then moved to the Guardians, with whom he had a 7.04 ERA. The right-hander made history by becoming the first pitcher since 1899 to give up eight or more runs with three different teams in the same year, according to OptaSTATS.