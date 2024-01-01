Jennifer Lawrence extends search for hottest brand of 2024

+533% is the peak of searches around QuarrelAfter the appearance of Jennifer LawrenceAccording to List, Last December 18, when she attended the premiere of the film Suitable, American actress made the show on Broadway.

Jennifer Lawrence rocks The Row

The reason? his look. She wore a long black dress with an oversized coat from the fall-winter 2023-2024 collection, red, winter-colored sparkles. Ubiquitous on the catwalk, this bright shade has been dubbed ‘the ultimate’ by style experts. Surprisingly simple and sophisticated at the same time dress, which is included in the key trends of the season (and next). And this silhouette just might be signed by the most popular brand of the moment.

Mary-Kate And ashley olsenSeen in television series house party At the end of the eighties, has since become a leading figure in the fashion scene. Twins debuted in 2006 QuarrelA brand famous for its minimalist, clean wardrobe for which they won an award Designer Accessories of the Year At the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2018. Following 2 million subscribers on Instagram, the label enjoyed immediate success that has endured over time.