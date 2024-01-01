The first details of the investigation into the plane crash in Japan that killed five people are known

The first details of the investigation into the plane crash in Japan that killed five people became known (EFE)

Japanese authorities launched an investigation into the crash of two planes this Tuesday tokyowho is gone five dead, This episode involved an aircraft japan airlines and a turboprop Coast Guardwho was preparing to take off from the airport haneda Towards the west coast, where a strong earthquake was recorded.

You may be interested in: A Japan Airlines plane collides with a military plane and catches fire in Tokyo: five killed

Police have formed a special unit at the airport which is working to find out how the two planes arrived on the same runway and collided moments later. Experts said that, in general, accidents of this magnitude continue to occur. failure of multiple safety barriers And negligence can also happen. That is why apart from examining the ships, the people involved will also be interrogated.

“There is every possibility that it was human error. Aviation analyst and former Japan Airlines pilot Hiroyuki Kobayashi said airplane accidents are rarely caused by a single problem, so I believe this time, there were two or three problems that caused the crash.

Experts believe it could have been a human error and even a failure of multiple safety barriers (Reuters)

However, investigators will already have the first leads to work with. As officials were able to confirm Transcript of communication with control towerHe Commercial aircraft had received permission to land But The small plane was not authorized to fly, Instead, the latter was instructed Will circle the track to the nearest holding point,

You may be interested in: Tragic New Year in Japan: the connection between the earthquake and the crash and fire of two planes, which killed five people in Tokyo

A day earlier, the airline had already announced that its pilots had received orders from air traffic controllers to “continue the approach”.

For his part, the captain in charge of the coast guard ship also claimed to have received the green light to enter the runway, although he later admitted that no indication of this authorization was recorded in the recording.

You may be interested in: Miracle or training? How a Japan Airlines crew managed to deboard a burning plane and save 367 passengers in less than 20 minutes

Additionally, the Japanese Transportation Safety Board is working closely with organizations in France – where the Airbus plane was built – and the United Kingdom – where its two Rolls-Royce engines were manufactured – to address failures in this area. .

We are also working closely with organizations in France – where the Airbus aircraft was built – and the United Kingdom – where two of its Rolls-Royce engines were manufactured – to address failures in this area (EFE).



Fortunately, the 391 people traveling on the A350 commercial flight from Shin-Chitose Airport near Sapporo in the north of the country were saved thanks to the quick evacuation of the plane, which took only a few moments to extinguish the fire after it crashed. De Havilland Dash-8 with turboprop. The airline indicated that in less than 20 minutes, all passengers and crew had left the plane due to the emergency slides.

This was not the case with coastal shipping. Five of the six crew members died While the Captain managed to escape but was seriously injured.

Pictures taken at 5:47 pm local time showed the plane running down the runway before a massive explosion, sending out flames that continued for hours.

it was the moment of impact

“The plane started filling with smoke and I thought, ‘This could end very badly.’ We heard an announcement that the back and middle doors couldn’t be opened, so everyone got off at the front,” said one passenger at the airport, while another woman said that “it was very hot inside the plane and, honestly Frankly, I didn’t think I would survive.”

(With information from Reuters)