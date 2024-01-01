Quotes for Internship in Medicine: Benefits for the Student

Medicine student.

Throughout Spain with the change of year. Medical students doing internship will start contributing to social security from January 1, 2024. This is how he collects itIn which students who complete training programs or external educational practices are included within the system.

This change affects all Autonomous Communities and both the State and the University will be responsible for its application. This measure would mean a impact on retirement These future health professionals will see an increase in salary over time, even though they will not receive any remuneration.

The government will spend 95 percent of the budget on internship provision. The remaining 5 percent and all management and advertising will fall on the universities only.One hundred percent of what is generated will be reinvested in the state treasury, social security.

This measure also affects the rest of the health sciences students undertaking internships, as is the case Nursing, Psychology or Physiotherapy studentsamong others.

student contribution news

As explained by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza, javier lanuzaTo medical writing, “These students will represent more than 400,000 young contributors to Social Security.” This will be effective in both curricular and extra-curricular practices outside the university or which can be done in the summer.

,Student will not get remunerationThey are simply going to contribute to group 7 of social security, which is equivalent to that of an administrative assistant, with this type of contribution, about 1,260 euros,” he indicated.

response to quotes

State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) considers it necessary regulation at national level Through their position in extracurricular practices in health centers Law of Health Student in Practice,

In their opinion, “This regulation should establish the rights and duties of medical students, pursuing other health degrees, during their clinical practices, as well as the rights and duties of practice tutors and health personnel And for this it is necessary Define the legal framework of the trainee student figure with their civil and criminal responsibilities,” said Alex Malia, vice president of training affairs at CEEM.

On his part, the dean of students agrees The listed practices are not a limiting factor, Lanuza emphasizes that they will take over management from the medical faculties, but dismisses the obstacles of potential complexity in setting up new agreements or maintaining existing agreements. “The administration should keep in mind that training in hospitals is fundamental and essential for the students, cannot be reduced, But I think that, as it is being proposed, there will be no problem and This should not mean additional costs in registration for students“, he declared.