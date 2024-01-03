Luis Palma provides his tenth assist of the season in Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over St Mirren

2024-02-11



honduras Luis Palma (24 years old) He continues to give his all to Celtic. Today was again an important day in terms of victory (0-2) in the Scottish Cup st mirren,

palma oseguera He provided his first assist of the cup tournament, following a great pass in the 15th minute Kyogo FuruhashiWho was the scorer of the goal. El Bicho switched to his usual wing, on the left, and dropped back so that his Japanese teammate scored the winning goal on the edge of the area.

Furthermore, at the end of the first part, Palm Was warned for the violation, this is his first yellow card scottish cup, number of luis palma They say he arrived at 10 o’clock with today’s appearance because he signed for it celticHe has also contributed goals in all competitions. The Honduran played 62 minutes, as he was replaced by Yang Hyun-jun in the 62nd minute.

