Luka Doncic has 73 points and his seventh game of 50 or more points in his career

Mavericks star Luka Doncic set a franchise record by scoring 41 points in the first half against the Hawks on Friday and later posted the seventh game of his career with 50 or more points as he reached 73 points by the end of the game.

It was the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, surpassing Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and tying Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history. Did it.

luka doncic He is the tenth player in NBA history to reach 70 points.

epic night of Luca DonciThe C’s added 41 points at halftime, breaking Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record for points in any half. He reached 57 at the end of the third quarter, then started the quarter with eight consecutive points before finishing with 73.

Doncic scored 23 points in the second quarter after starting with 18 in the first quarter.

He completed 25 of 33 from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range and 15 of 16 from the free throw line. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists.​