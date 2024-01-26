Demi Rose stripped down for eye-popping beach snap as fans gushed over ‘the world’s best bum’.

Demi Rose gave an eye-popping display as she stripped off her clothes for her most daring shoot yet.

The model never fails to slay the internet with her effortless beauty and stunning style. From stunning frocks to tiny bikinis, Demi knows how to get her followers right under the collar.









And on Friday (January 26), she was back to it as she shared a series of stunning pictures wearing her most daring outfit yet. And as expected, Demi charmed a lot of fans on their screens.

On her Instagram, she uploaded several pictures of herself posing in the water amid a storm. But it was her barely-there outfit that got fans talking.

(Image: @demirose/Instagram)



No stranger to flashing her skin, the Birmingham beauty went topless and showed off her bum in nothing more than a sheer skirt. With her back towards the camera, she stood in the blue ocean and looked nothing short of sensational.

In another picture, she wore a matching bikini bra but it was open from the back. For the sizzling shoot, she wore her famous brown braids in a sleek straight style.

(Image: @demirose/Instagram)



Demi also posted a video clip and photo of the lush surroundings of Ibiza. He captioned the post: “Don’t you know yet? It is your light that illuminates the world.

As expected, it didn’t take long for fans to pour in compliments in the comments section. One person said: “You must be the most beautiful creature on the planet.”

Someone else added: “Lighting up my world.” A third quipped: “Oh my god you are so sexy! The best ** in the world.” Echoing his thoughts, another chimed in: “You really are a goddess.” A fifth declared: “Such a beauty.”

(Image: @demirose/Instagram)



Demi is said to be earning over £1million for her photoshoots. According to The Sun, Demi runs a company called Productions Ltd, which had £1.2m in cash and assets last year.

Demi has been working in the modeling industry for many years and originally became popular on MySpace before joining Instagram when she was 18 years old. She then rose to worldwide stardom when she dated American rapper Tyga in 2016.





The Birmingham-raised star has also been quite vocal about her past. She told The Sun last year: “At school as a kid I just got bullied by everyone.

“Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn. Everyone just liked to tease me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their own amusement.” She added: “I went to school for about three hours a week or something, just picking my favorite subjects and taking therapy and antidepressants.”

