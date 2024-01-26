Demi Rose stripped down for eye-popping beach snap as fans gushed over ‘the world’s best bum’.

Admin 40 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

Demi Rose gave an eye-popping display as she stripped off her clothes for her most daring shoot yet.

The model never fails to slay the internet with her effortless beauty and stunning style. From stunning frocks to tiny bikinis, Demi knows how to get her followers right under the collar.




And on Friday (January 26), she was back to it as she shared a series of stunning pictures wearing her most daring outfit yet. And as expected, Demi charmed a lot of fans on their screens.

Read more: Demi Rose has ditched the bra and knickers for a deep see-through dress as fans can’t stop staring.

Read more: Want more showbiz? Daily Star has just the thing for you!

On her Instagram, she uploaded several pictures of herself posing in the water amid a storm. But it was her barely-there outfit that got fans talking.

half set pulses running again(Image: @demirose/Instagram)

No stranger to flashing her skin, the Birmingham beauty went topless and showed off her bum in nothing more than a sheer skirt. With her back towards the camera, she stood in the blue ocean and looked nothing short of sensational.

In another picture, she wore a matching bikini bra but it was open from the back. For the sizzling shoot, she wore her famous brown braids in a sleek straight style.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bill Gates… these stars were present on Jeff Bezos’s 60th birthday.

Published on January 26, 2024 at 4:22 pm. Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bill Gates… these stars …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved