Mac Center opens its first store in Puerto Rico

Apple technology brand Mac Center opened its first premium partner store in Puerto Rico at the Mall of San Juan.

“We are very pleased to be in the country in late December 2023 as an Apple Premium Partner with the Mac Center brand, committed to driving country and community development, creating new local jobs and offering an innovative commercial offering. “One can access the products of the best brands without the high costs,” Juliana Rengifo, Commercial Director (CCO, in English) of the Devisa Group, said in a press release.

Mac Center is the only official premium partner store authorized by Apple on the island, offering genuine Apple products and exclusive technical service.

Measuring approximately 200 square metres, the store will include a wide portfolio of accessories and services.

The Mac Center, in APP format, is closest to an Apple Store due to its design, furniture, finishes, lighting and inventory with a broad product portfolio that includes Apple devices, audio accessories, connectivity, security and customization.

This location could reach an investment of $3 million and will feature the full range of Apple products, including connectivity, security, personalization and audio, along with premium third-party brands like Bose, Marshall and Sonos.

With its arrival in Puerto Rico, Mac Center wants to offer attendees a unique experience with the best of Apple technology to discover the world of innovation and quality they offer.