Macron provides resources to DR for infrastructure works – El National

SANTO DOMINGO – French President Emmanuel Macron raised with his counterpart Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic his country’s interest in participating with resources in the construction of the third line of the Santo Domingo metro.

Macron also welcomed Dominican diplomatic efforts in support of a UN Security Council resolution calling for the deployment of a multinational mission in Haiti, aimed at supporting that country’s national police to combat armed gangs.

It was announced this Tuesday by the Dominican government in a statement, which explained that what the French President had expressed was contained in a letter that he sent to Abinader on December 31.

Official information said that in the letter, Macron celebrated the trust given by the Dominican government to French companies for the development of important projects such as metro lines in Santo Domingo.

Similarly, Macron expressed France’s willingness to participate in the construction of a third metro line in the Dominican capital, an initiative that could be accompanied by an intergovernmental agreement and a financing proposal.

Finally, the statement said, the French President announced that in early 2024 a member of his government will visit the Dominican Republic to strengthen bilateral cooperation and pursue the above projects.

The Press Directorate of the Presidency considered that Macron’s letter to Abinader is a signal of France’s interest in strengthening relations with the Dominican Republic and in supporting development and infrastructure initiatives, especially in areas such as transportation and urban mobility.

The official report highlighted, “The Dominican Government attaches importance to this approach, which will undoubtedly strengthen relations between the two countries.”