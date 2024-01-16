Kathryn Hahn indirectly pays tribute to ‘WandaVision’ as the Elizabeth Olsen series turns 3

Kathryn Hahn rose to worldwide fame when she played the role of Agatha Harkness in the prestigious 2021 MCU show. WandaVision. Portraying the iconic role of a witch with its roots in the Salem Witch Trials, the world loved Hahn’s role as Agatha Harkness.

It seems that even after 3 years of the show, the actress and the world are still not over WandaVision. Coming up with an interesting story, Kathryn Hahn reportedly paid an indirect tribute to the MCU shows during a recent interview.

Tribute reportedly paid to Kathryn Hahn

At the Emmys red carpet event, THR’s team interviewed Kathryn Hahn about any updates on her spin-off. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The interviewer commented on how the Emmys celebrated 75 years of awards in television series and gave them to Mike Hahn.

Tea bad mother The actor replied that it was indeed a celebration. Continuing the interview, Hahn talked about his favorite TV series while growing up and how his favorite genres are quite similar to WandaVision.

“It actually brings up a lot of Norman Lear shows when I think about it. All of his sitcoms and his style made you laugh and also make you think and feel that hope and change were part of the conversation while you were laughing.”

he adds,

“Those shows were the ones that stuck with me. Like the fact that I can laugh and also feel like (gasps in surprise) ‘Is this okay?’ “At the same time, they were really exciting and felt very anarchic and radical.”

As fans may have guessed, Kathryn Hahn’s ideal show sounds exactly like the plot wandavision Where the series starts off as a generic sitcom but (in their words) feels “Very anarchic and radical” Towards the series finale!

Kathryn Hahn praises Elizabeth Olsen as a very patient actress

during shooting wandavision, The final sequence of the series featured a showdown between Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn. Well, since Hahn had quite a heavy costume, the actress revealed in an interview Diversity That he had to take big bathroom breaks!

“When we were both working on the finale… she was very patient because it took me about 40 minutes to get to ‘10-1’… which is to pee in the film business. I had too many dresses and my bladder was too small.”

With a high rating of 7.8/10 on IMDB and a massive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, wandavision Available to stream on Disney+ in the US Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, The series is scheduled to be released in late 2024 and has no confirmed release date.