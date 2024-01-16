Good sign: Juan Escobar’s image is still in Cruz Azul

The Paraguay defender still does not know his future. This Tuesday he will have a meeting with the directors of La Maquina.

For this, a meeting has been planned between Tuesday 16th January juan escobar and instruction of blue Cross, The intent is to eliminate the issue that is causing stress that benefits no one. The Paraguay defender is close to leaving, but there are still reasons to think he can remain to cement the team.

First of all, it is a decision of the footballer himself, who has always shown his loyalty to the institution. and on the otherThe image that emerges from the official Cruz Azul store There is still a picture of Guarani in it Despite the fact that many had already taken his departure for granted.

And what attracted attention was what El Francotirador had published the day before, where they had caught Escobar at the airport on his way to Paraguay. The reality is that the South American did not travel and stayed in Mexico City. Additionally, he trains separately at La Noria with Alonso Escobarza until his situation is resolved.

Escobar himself said his first words, although he left his continuity up in the air. After his final training session at La Noria, The defender stopped to look after some fans present in the stadium. The club will try to obtain some souvenirs of the man who is still captain of the first team.

Image of Juan Escobar in the official Cruz Azul store

Juan Escobar talked about his situation

“From day one they always welcomed me well and no matter what happens, I’m going to go… If I go, I’m not guaranteeing anything, but if I go, I’m going to win the championship.” “Not going with.” won.” But I am happy with the love I have received from people and that is the most important thing.,Declared media as the central protector.

Emmanuel Villa prays for peace in Cruz Azul

The situation has reached a tipping point where all official voices have become vocal. Emmanuel Villa He wrote a heartfelt message in which he invited all those involved to consider this issue moving forward from the game. Former striker admits stress experienced in the present could affect the future,

,What if something positive comes out of this? I mention this because of what Escobar said yesterday (he didn’t say he was leaving) and also it was clear that there are not enough players like him in the team, and the fans also love him very much. Juan, Martín, Iván, Mr. Velazquez, please analyze the situation carefully and let’s take advantage of this first day to make peace and start writing a good story.I am a“Tito published.