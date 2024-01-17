Madonna and Jessica Chastain in one of the week’s notable looks

While Madonna stopped at the Bell Center in Montreal for two performances of her show Celebration World Tour (including this evening’s performance), Los Angeles erupted in celebration on Sunday around 29I Critics’ Choice Awards and then the next day for 75I Edition of the Emmys. A few days before the major awards ceremony, which rewards the best of American television, the Canada Media Fund invited Canadian actors who had distinguished themselves during the year to highlight local talent, notably Sophie Nellis, Luke Kirby, Adam DiMarco and Emily Hampshire.

Here’s a look at notable looks from the Emmys and Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as some of the most influential outfits from Madonna’s tour, including glimpses from her early days and her most iconic outfits by Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Iobe Yohannes and Vetements Is. ,

madonna

Madonna couldn’t celebrate her career without including a reprise of her famous conical bra dress, which was first worn for tour in 1990. Blonde ambition. She called on Jean Paul Gaultier, who originally envisioned the creation, and went from a black mini dress to exposed boning and a jet fringe.



Photo provided by Live Nation



Lace is omnipresent in Madonna’s wardrobe. The Vetements label has designed a long-sleeve leotard to coordinate with a denim skirt. It was the perfect setting for the huge Swarovski necklace that completed her outfit.



Photo provided by Live Nation



For her first appearance on stage, Madonna wore a stunning kimono created by designer Eyob Yohannes and a House of Malakai halo.



Photo provided by Live Nation



Donatella Versace shared on Instagram how happy she was to find Versace in the star’s stage costumes. “My incredible friend Madonna – you are a ray of light at Versace on the first night of your tour Celebration », the designer announced. “Your talent and creativity inspire us all…”. The oversized shoulder jumpsuit shines like a mirror ball in the spotlight.



Photo provided by Live Nation



Sophie Nellis

Sophie Nélisse was once again in Los Angeles, this time for the evening surrounding the Emmys, including an evening hosted by the Canada Media Fund. While she finds her own outfits during the red carpet in Montreal, she likes to be taken care of by a team when she arrives in California. For the occasion, her stylist Greer Hevrin suggested a gray skirt suit that contrasted with a satin bustier designed by Giuseppe di Morabito.



Photo DouglifeProductions



emily hampshire

Emily Hampshire embodied the school aesthetics of Thom Browne. actress of welcome to schitt’s creek He opted for a two-tone derby-matching Bermuda suit and socks featuring the brand’s famous stripes.



photo AFP



matt bommer and colman domingo

These two artists crossed all limits at the Critics’ Choice Awards apparelism, Matt Bomer revisited the tuxedo by choosing this Berluti creation in vibrant blue and luxurious elegance without the bow tie, but including a matching satin belt. Along with the monochrome look, she also wore matching shoes.

Black booties would have ruined the look, so luckily Colman Domingo chose a golden Christian Louboutin model that matched beautifully with this mustard Valentino suit. Great touch, without forgetting the gold textured coat.



Photos provided by MEGA/WENN



adam demarco

Adam DeMarco, whose career really took off with the series white lotus 2Opted for the sobriety of a black suit and a round-neck T-shirt from Berluti.



Photo DouglifeProductions



jessica chastain

Jessica Chastain literally stole the show at the Emmys in a lime green Gucci dress whose fringed skirt created a delicate bustle. The green Reza jewelery was the perfect touch.



photo AFP



Andrea Sarubbi and Luke Kirby

Luke Kirby looked extremely casual in his blue Ralph Lauren suit paired with a striped Tom Ford shirt and an Armani coat draped over his shoulders. He was also accompanied by his wife Andrea Sarubbi.