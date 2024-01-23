RFEF files complaint regarding audio leak

RFEF files police complaint over leaking of VAR audio from Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Almeria.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has filed a police complaint after excerpts of VAR audio from Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Almeria were leaked.

VAR was the main protagonist of Real Madrid’s painful victory against Almería Flornesia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Journalist Gerard Romero broadcasts the conversation between referee Francisco José Hernández Maceo and VAR official Alejandro Hernández Hernández In which they discussed possible acts of aggression by Madrid player Vinicius Junior and Almería player Chumi.

No amount of talk inspired Hernandez Maceo reverse your original decision on the field Or to relive the events on the courtside monitor.

If Hernandez Maceo had been sent to the monitor, The RFEF itself will broadcast the audio as part of a new initiative Presented last month.

editorial selection 2 related

However, the clips that have been leaked These are the moments in the game where the screen was not usedContrasted with the decisions that led to Madrid’s first two goals and a disallowed goal in the second half against Almería.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation has presented a complaint to the Civil Guard this Tuesday The RFEF said in a statement, following the publication of some audio from the VAR system, entirely professional and private in scope, corresponding to the match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almería of the First Division National Championship.

“The RFEF, which is keeping an internal investigation open following the above incident, considers it so serious that it has been removed This audiovisual material and hopefully an answer will be received as soon as possible to clarify the responsibilities.

“With this Necessary measures to ensure safety Of all communications,” the statement said.

Take ESPN everywhere If you want to get the best information from the sports world, download the app now.

espn.com/app »

In the first conversation released by Romero, Hernández Maceo and Hernández Hernández discuss An incident in which Vinicius is seen elbowing Alejandro Pozo in the faceBut he concluded that VAR was not sufficient to intervene.

In the second they see a A clash between Chumi and defender Dani Ceballos, who fell to the ground after contact.But they decide that the decision to change nothing on the playing field will stand.

On no occasion was the referee called to view the screenAs happened in three other moments of the second half in which Madrid came back from 2–0 down to win 3–2.

After watching the replay, Hernández Maceo gave Madrid a penalty for handball; Almería had a goal canceled out due to a foul on Jude Bellingham by Dion Lopi in preparation, and the tie was awarded to Vinicius, who scored with his arm, given that the contact was enough to concede the goal. The first three decisions were in the opposite direction.

Madrid won the match thanks to Dani Carvajal’s goal In the 99th minute and with a game in hand, the side were left one point behind LaLiga leaders Verona.

The RFEF and LaLiga first announced in December that conversations between referees and VAR would be made public as part of a new agreement between the two bodies.

As a result, conversations between referees when reviewing an incident using field-side monitors are made available to the announcers after the end of each day.