A Russian court sentenced a man to seven years in prison for a poem in which he anticipates the emergence of a new thing in Russia Claus von Stauffenberg, A text seen by justice as a provocation to kill Putin, the author of the attempted assassination of Hitler.

As the specialized NGO OVD-Info reported on Thursday, a military court in Moscow recognized on March 19 alexandre bivchev Guilty of “calling for terrorism” and “spreading misinformation” about the military.

The defendants delivered the verdict in a letter sent to Russian rival Anatasia Chevchenko in exile.

According to OVD-Info, he was prosecuted for a short anti-war poem published on Facebook, which began with the phrase “Missiles falling on Ukraine” and in the conclusion of which he wrote that he was waiting for the appearance of “Russians”. Had addressed the soldiers of his country. Stauffenberg.