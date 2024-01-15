Iggy Azalea is practically spilling out of her bedazzled bra as she shows off her curves in sizzling snaps after quitting music to make money on OnlyFans.

J for DailyMail.com. by peterson









Iggy Azalea showed off her million-dollar curves on social media on Wednesday.

Wearing nothing but a shiny black bikini, the 33-year-old came dangerously close to revealing more than she bargained for, as her cleavage peeked out of her bra.

Iggy’s amazing hip-to-waist ratio was on full display in the photos, which showed her lying on a bed of plush toys.

The rapper’s blonde hair was strategically arranged to one side and her makeup was flawless and glowing.

Iggy has left music to pursue a very lucrative new career as a creator on OnlyFans.

The post was filled with scathing comments from Iggy’s fans, with many leaving flame emojis to express their strong affection for the star.

‘Iggy, you always look amazing in every photo. You never feel bad,’ one shouted.

Another wrote: ‘Damn! ‘What a sexy, beautiful woman.’

It comes after Iggy posed up a storm in a tiny green bikini in a series of hot Instagram photos.

Lying on a yacht, the Fancy hitmaker showed off her voluptuous hips and ass as she gazed into the camera.

The Australian stunner is one of the top attractions on the OnlyFans pay site, which has made her a lucky one.

In one photo, she leaned forward, causing her cleavage to peek out through her bikini top.

Lying on a yacht, the Fancy hitmaker showed off her attractive hips and back

Iggy, who currently works as an OnlyFans creator, announced her retirement from the music industry in January.

However, his exit from the musical did not prevent him from returning to the stage at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas later that month.

The blonde beauty put on a spectacular performance for the porn stars in attendance, storming down a storm to her hip-hop hits Cream and Work.

While walking the red carpet at the X-rated awards show, Iggy claimed to Barstool Sports that doing OnlyFans was making her ‘very rich’ and that it was more lucrative than her music career.

She confessed, ‘I saw that people liked me being hot, so I thought I would be hot and take advantage of it.’

‘Just work less and be more attractive,’ she said, laughing.

In one image she was bent forward – causing her cleavage to peek out from her bikini top

While Iggy has declined to disclose her OnlyFans earnings, some estimates put it as high as $9 million per month.

‘I’m spending money on cars and boats and diamonds and I don’t feel bad about it,’ she previously said.

In February, Iggy admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she makes money by sending subscribers raunchy voice recordings in which she insults them over the size of their manhood.

‘Men pay me money to tell them they’re cheap,’ she boasted.

‘They’ll send me six hundred dollars just for sending a voice note,’ she continued, before giving a sexually-explicit example of dirty conversations provided for cash.

‘And they say, “Uh. $200. $300.” And I say, “I love this game!” I love sitting on the bed at night and telling men how to (inaudible) and they pay me for it.’

The scantily clad hitmaker took the stage at the AVN Awards in January

Iggy, who currently works as an OnlyFans creator, has announced her retirement from the music industry

The 33-year-old player posted a long statement to his fans announcing his retirement

Iggy’s last single Money Come was released this year but failed to make a splash on the charts.

In 2022, it sold the rights to its master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capital for a whopping eight-figure sum.

After receiving backlash from fans on social media for the sale, Iggy clapped back, saying: ‘I sold a part of my catalog to everyone I wanted, for an amount that means I get to live another day in my life. Will not have to work.

‘I love you all, but Masters’ conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business.’

He further said, ‘This means that I sold a part of the songs to the company that now owns them. In return, they paid me what they would have earned in my lifetime, a lump sum.’

Iggy followed the sale by joining OnlyFans and has since started investing her money in tech startups.