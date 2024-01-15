March 31 Israel-Hamas war news summary

At least two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on tents outside the Al-Aqsa medical complex in central Gaza on Sunday, according to a hospital spokesman.

Thousands of displaced people are taking shelter on the hospital grounds, along with several teams of journalists working from tents in the area. Al-Aqsa is the only functional medical center left in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Videos of what happened were shared by journalists, showing panic as people ran for cover and to help the injured.

The Israeli military said in a statement that one of its planes struck “an operational command center of Islamic Jihad and terrorists” at the hospital. He did not provide any evidence to support this claim.

Meanwhile, a raid on al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center in the north, entered its 14th day on Sunday. Israel claims to have killed more than 200 militants at the facility, while Palestinians in and around al-Shifa have reported civilian casualties and arrests, as well as widespread destruction. Gaza’s health ministry says Israel is not allowing patients and medical staff to leave, leaving them stranded without basic resources.

Here are more of the day’s latest developments:

Anti-government protests in Israel: Protesters gathered outside the country’s parliament on Sunday in Gaza calling for the release of hostages and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protest is the second day of mass anti-government demonstrations this weekend. On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Ra’anana and Herzliya. According to Israeli police, at least 16 people were arrested.

Netanyahu said: In comments to the media before undergoing hernia surgery Sunday night, Netanyahu rejected calls for early elections, saying they would undermine the war effort. He also reiterated his commitment to attack the southern city of Rafah and said it was necessary to defeat Hamas. Netanyahu stressed that any delay in the military operation in Rafah has nothing to do with pressure from the United States or the month of Ramadan, adding that such operations require time to plan.

Conversation in Cairo: Negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas have resumed in Cairo, according to Egyptian state media. A source told CNN on Wednesday that talks had reached an impasse in recent days. The resumption of talks comes against the backdrop of mass protests in cities around the world over the weekend, where demonstrators demonstrated solidarity with the people of Gaza and support for a ceasefire in the enclave.

Airdrops: Jordanian armed forces dropped 10 humanitarian aid drops into northern Gaza on Sunday, according to a statement. Jordan indicated that it had carried out 65 aid airdrops into Gaza since 6 November, and 119 airdrops in cooperation with other countries. Airdrops are one of the quickest, but least effective, methods countries are using to address the hunger crisis in Gaza, while Israel maintains a strict siege on ground deliveries.

World Food Programme: WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in an interview with CBS on Sunday that the organization needs “full, unrestricted access” to Gaza, and right now we don’t have that. He said the aid coming to the enclave was “nothing, really.” He called on the Israeli government to clarify where and when more food could be distributed.