Dollar price in Colombia today, March 30: exchange rates and values ​​in Colombian pesos

value of dollar in colombia The price remained stable at 3,842.30 Colombian pesos for every US dollar at the end of Saturday, March 30, 2024. This figure shows minor changes compared to the previous day and remains at the same level.

Representative Market Rate (TRM), which is Value of one US dollar in Colombian pesos, has experienced significant changes in recent times. Compared to the same day last year, TRM is 16.97% decrease, which reflects considerable fluctuations in the exchange market. Similarly, in respect of the same day of the previous month, a Decrease of 2.26%.

TRM behavior in recent times

Compared to previous periods, TRM shows variable behavior. Compared to the same day last week, The downward trend continues with a decline of 1.52%. In terms of the beginning of the month, TRM has declined by 2.26%. However, a slight increase of 0.53% has been observed compared to the beginning of the year.

For the next trading day, TRM is set 3,842.30 pesos per dollar, according to estimates from the Financial Superintendent of Colombia. This value is established after a trading day that saw an initial decline, followed by Negative trend resulting in losses. An estimate emerged from the day’s proceedings 913,816,000 million USD with a total of 1,293 transactions.

It is important to highlight that TRM is a leading indicator for the exchange market in Colombia. Affects various economic and commercial aspects of the country. The Financial Superintendent of Colombia publishes this value daily, which is calculated with the average of the day’s transactions.

