Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, Justin Tritt…Oscar nominees gather in Los Angeles

On Monday, February 12, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, all of the 2024 Oscar nominees met for a luncheon especially given in their honor. Thus, the biggest names of Hollywood at this time appeared on the red carpet. to start with French woman Justine TriotNominated in five categories for “Anatomy of a Fall”, and star tandem of “Barbie”, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The nominations were largely forgotten for her individual performances, but Margot Robbie was still there to celebrate “Best Film” And “Best Supporting Actor” For his partner Ryan Gosling. The actor was next to her in a beautiful light purple suit featuring the signature signature of Gucci.

Cillian Murphy facing off against Bradley Cooper and Billie Eilish

rest after this advertisement

The team of last summer’s other blockbuster, “Oppenheimer,” was represented cillian murphy (Nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor), who wore a Paul Smith suit Robert Downey Jr. (Nominated for Best Supporting Actor) and by Director christopher nolan,

rest after this advertisement

For his part, Bradley Cooper was able to find his partner on the “Maestro”. carey mulligan, The latter’s competing rivals in the Best Actress race are: Emma Stone (“Poor creature”), Sandra Huller ,, anatomy of fall , And Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), who were present at the luncheon.

rest after this advertisement

rest after this advertisement

And finally, billie eilish And his brother Finneas brought up the rear. This pair could win their second Oscar Best Original Song “What was I created for?” » From “Barbie” – He had already won this award in 2022 for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond saga film, “No Time to Die”.

The Oscar ceremony will take place on the night of March 10, 2024.