Karim Benzema rejected in Saudi

novel between Karim Benzema, marcelo gallardo And Al Ittihad Gave one more chapter. First a sudden absence from the club’s ranks, then after his return, the Argentinian coach told him he had to work differently, a fact the player did not like. and quit training,

On this occasion, relations between the parties appear to be far from normal, as is the absence of the French in the call to play against them. Navbahor Namangan, in Kosonsoy, Uzbekistan. Valid for the first phase of the game round of 16 of AFC Champions League,





The event is the most prestigious official international football tournament at club level among the competitions organized by Asian Football Confederation,

Karim Benzema out for various reasons

At first glance, non-call of Karim Benzema The reason for this is the ban on tokens by foreigners. marcelo gallardo They chose the Egyptian center back Ahmed Hegazymidfielder n’golo kante And Fabinho and by attackers romaninho And abdrazak hamdallah,

On the other hand, it is likely that the former striker real madrid fc did not enter the list Champions For the first leg of the Round of 16 due to lack of competitive rhythm. He was absent primarily from the preseason due to injury. Al Ittihad in Dubai.

Apparently the Frenchman’s refusal was due to the lack of high-level signings, as a result of which he began to be absent and in fact had not stepped onto the field of play since 26 December. Despite dissatisfaction, the transfer market passed and the Frenchman did not leave.

In short, it is clear that being away from the club for almost a month Karim Benzema He is not 100% physically, and Daring During his Uzbekistan tour, he liked to bet on other players. Which will not be easy to end at all, because, Navbahor They lost one match in the group stage (0–2 against Al Hilal) and drew (1–1) in Riyadh.