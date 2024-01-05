Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Eva Longoria… star-studded red carpet at Palm Springs Film Festival

Cinema under the palm trees of Palm Springs was in the spotlight. On Thursday, January 4, a number of stars traveled to the US West Coast to attend the 35th edition of the Palm Springs Film Festival. An opportunity to reward the best cinematographic achievements of the year, but also to launch the red carpet season. And at least we can say that when it comes to looks, the stars did not disappoint us.

Also read: 8 essential items from Margot Robbie’s wardrobe

“Barbie” effect and Hollywood glamor

Ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony, which will take place from Sunday night, January 7, to Monday, January 8, celebrities walked the red carpet in Palm Springs. Among the most anticipated stars, Margot Robbie appeared in a pink polka dot Balmain Spring-Summer 2024 mini dress and matching heeled mules. An obvious nod to her character in “Barbie”. At her side, her poster partner America Ferrera opted for a slit black dress that accentuated her curves, while Greta Gerwig, who won Best Director for her feature film On Metal Dolls, opted for a sparkly black dress and Revealed diamond studded choker. , Actress Emma Stone opted for a typically Hollywood glamor look in a white silk shirt, black tie and matching silk pajama pants. The centerpiece of her outfit? A long black sequined kimono. A perfect Louis Vuitton look which she completed with a pair of heeled sandals. We also note the dress choices of Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera’s low-cut red dress or Robert Downey Jr. in the pink Stella McCartney suit.