Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison in South Africa after serving nine years for the murder of his girlfriend.

(CNN) — Oscar Pistorius was released on parole and has come home after serving nearly nine years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ​​South African Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told CNN.

The South African athlete shot Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of her home on Valentine’s Day 2013. Pistorius denied killing her in anger, instead saying that he had mistaken her for an intruder. He was initially sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

Pistorius was released from Atteridgeville Correctional Center west of Pretoria on Friday morning and will remain subject to parole conditions until his sentence ends in 2029.

South African Correctional Services said in a statement on Wednesday that “normal parole conditions” would apply, including that Pistorius must be at home at certain times of the day. You may not consume alcohol or prohibited substances and must participate in programs prescribed by the Board of Corrections Supervision and Parole.

“Like other prisoners on parole, Pistorius will not be able to give interviews to the media,” the statement said.

In November, Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, ​​said she was concerned about the safety of other women after she was released on parole.

“At this time I am not confident that Oscar has been rehabilitated,” his statement said.

“Rehabilitation requires one to engage honestly with the full truth of one’s crime and its consequences. A person cannot claim repentance if he is not fully committed to the truth. If someone does not show remorse, he cannot be considered rehabilitated. If not rehabilitated the risk of reoffending is high,” he said.

In a statement released Friday, Steenkamp’s mother said her only wish following Pistorius’s release is that he be allowed to live out his remaining years “in peace.”

June Steenkamp said, “There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time spent (in prison) will bring Riva back.” “We, those left behind, are serving life sentences.”

The athlete, known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon fiber prosthetic legs and hailed as an inspirational figure after once competing in the 2012 Olympics, became the center of an investigation that followed around the world. to be done.

During the trial, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm related to Steenkamp’s murder.

Prosecutors argued that his murder was intentional and that the shooting occurred after an argument between the couple.

He would frequently cry in court and his past behavior was closely scrutinized.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2014 and sentenced to five years in prison. But a higher court overturned the conviction and reduced it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison.

This decision was appealed by prosecutors, who claimed that the sentence was too lenient. In 2017, South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal increased Pistorius’ sentence to 13 years and five months.