Powerball Results Today, January 3 | Win numbers and draw prizes

After several months with no winner, on January 1, One lucky player matched all the numbers in the draw powerball and won the jackpot of $842 million, The fourth largest jackpot in the history of this lottery.

Only one participant from Michigan won the attractive prize, as his ticket was the only one that matched all the numbers (12, 21, 42, 44, 49 – 1 PB). According to a statement from the lottery, The winning ticket was purchased at Food Castle located at 3035 E. Grand Blanc Road, Grand Blanc, Michigan.

After winning, The jackpot returned to its initial figure of $20 million, Which can be won by the player matching six numbers in this Wednesday’s draw.

How is Powerball played?

To play, participants must purchase a ticket in one of the approved jurisdictions. When purchasing your ticket, you must select six numbersBetween the numbers 1 and 69, five correspond to white balls, and another, between 1 and 26, correspond to the red Powerball.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers Which are visible as white balls and red balls on the day of the draw. However, participants with fewer correct answers can still win prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million dollars.

Powerball Lottery: Winning Numbers from Today’s Draw, January 3

After finding a winner last Monday, the Powerball jackpot for this Wednesday is $20 million, with a cash value of $10.1 million. The winning numbers for this January 3rd draw are:

30-31-38-48-68 − 8 (Red Powerball)

10x powerplay

Don’t worry if you don’t match all six numbers, because even with fewer guesses you can win money. Check your ticket to find out how many correct answers you have and what the prize is that suits you, according to these combinations:

In case of winning the jackpot, The winner will have to choose between the annual award, Which consists of 29 payments followed by instant payment which increases by 5% every year, Or a lump sum payment equal to the cash value.

Both prize options are before taxes. Once the prize is won the winner will be given a cut of 24%. Additionally, the winner will fall into the highest tax bracket of 37% and will be required to pay state tax if the state where they purchased the ticket is taxable or has income tax on lottery winnings.

When are the Powerball drawings held?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET (9:59 PM CT/7:59 PM PT) from the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets can be purchased in almost every state of the country., except Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska. This lottery is also available Washington DC, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, standard ticket price is $2 dollars.

Last date for purchasing tickets for this lottery, Whether in person or online, is an hour or two before the scheduled drawingBut this varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

When will the next Powerball drawing be held?

these are Dates of the next Powerball drawings: