Maroon 5’s “Memories” reaches 1 billion views; “Sugar” passes 4 billion – 97.9 WRMF

brown 5 He has been quiet on the music front recently, but that hasn’t stopped his old hits from gaining views on YouTube.

The band’s video for 2019’s “Memories” is directed by wedding Crashers director david dobkin, recently crossed 1 billion views, making it their fourth entry into YouTube’s billion views club. And another clip directed by Dobkin, the wedding-themed video for 2015’s “Sugar”, has been viewed 4 billion times.

Maroon 5 has four videos that have reached 1 billion or more views: those two, plus “One More Night” and “Girls Like You.” But unlike those videos, “Memories” does not include guest stars or any kind of narrative. Instead, it’s just a close-up of a shirtless Adam Levine Singing.

The clip is a tribute to the band’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who died unexpectedly from pulmonary thromboembolism in 2017 at the age of 40. Although it was inspired by Feldstein – “Jordy” from the Maroon 5 album of the same name – it has also been adopted by fans as a way to pay tribute to their loved ones.

The Maroon 5 guitarist said, “We knew how much it meant to us in terms of losing Jordi.” james valentine Told ABC Audio a few years ago. “And we’ve heard that, yes, it’s become a very important song to a lot of people.”

“I think the message is so simple and pure that it resonates with everyone,” he said. “We’ve all lost people, and especially over the last few years (with COVID-19), I think it’s become more important to people.”

Maroon 5 will resume their Las Vegas residency in May.

