Martin Edgard, from missing out on a spot at Real Madrid to leading an Arsenal project

current season of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have them competing for the Premier League And the UEFA Champions League, where they are in third place and are waiting for the month of February to play the Round of 16 against Porto. One of the most talented footballers on his team is Martin Odegaard, who will need to take a few steps forward ahead of an important semester for the Gunners.,

As captain of the Emirates Stadium team, The Norwegian midfielder is bound to lead a group of players looking to return the glory days of the London outfitSo the battle for the top of the English league against Liverpool or Manchester City will be fierce and a return to the knock-out stage of the European Cup will show them what they are made of.

Odegaard’s current hierarchy has been earned over the years since the first Came on loan four years ago, when on 27 January He closed his loan with Arsenal from Real Madrid , In Spain, apart from enjoying prominence at Real Sociedad (2019–20), he never found his place with the Merengues, so the promise resulted in a migration to England.

The move left the Norwegian-born in a kind of ‘now or never’ situation, although he had shown his potential at Anoeta, He suffered some muscular injuries in the first half of 2020–21 and Zinedine Zidane could not provide him with what his career needed., This led him to join the Gunners, who were in need of interesting players to reach ninth place in the EPL.

Unfortunately the situation did not improve much at the Emirates Stadium – they finished eighth – but that did not stop the board from completing the signing of Odegaard in 2021–22, a campaign in which The Norwegian scored 7 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League to help the club return to UEFA competitions., They finished fifth in the general table.

Odegaard captained in London

With the return of tournament play in Europe outside England, Martin Odegaard named Gunners captain for 2022-23 campaign And their records rose like foam, because He finished the football year with 15 goals and 8 assists for the EPL, It is true that their performance in the Europa League was not good, but their performance in the domestic championship was good Arteta’s men directed to return to UCL,

Right now, Arsenal’s most important leader has had to raise his hand, especially since the league has gone badly away from them last season and this time too They are 5 points behind Klopp’s Liverpool and facing tough competition with Guardiola’s Manchester City, In the Champions League, they will have Home advantage against FC Porto And from then on anything can happen.