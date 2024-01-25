Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Jay-Z on stage… at the center of Jeff Bezos’ crazy birthday

Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos celebrated his 60th birthday with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom.

On his 60th birthday, Jeff Bezos did not do his work by halves. The Amazon founder celebrated his birthday with an incredible party in Beverly Hills, California. Guests included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Hailey Bieber, Oprah Winfrey… but also Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. The Kardashian-Jenner clan was also in attendance.

The lavish reception, held at the home of Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, was attended by other multi-billionaires: Walt Disney boss Bob Iger, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Roger Goodell, the head of the National Football League (NFL). .

rest after this advertisement

According to information from “Page Six”, the most “powerful” personalities were accommodated in the same room. “Jeff was having fun. He hugged everyone. (…) they were very happy. They danced for hours. It was incredible,” we can read in the American tabloid.

rest after this advertisement

katy perry on stage

Many stars shared pictures from the evening. Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom chose a somewhat original look… Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner also commented on the publication, saying that they liked her look.

Paris Hilton wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress that sparkled with thousands of lights. “Wherever she goes, she leaves a little sparkle…” she captioned her photo.

rest after this advertisement

rest after this advertisement

Tommy Hilfiger’s wife Dee Ocleppo shared a photo with Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Fields.

Also according to “Page Six”, Usher sang “Happy Birthday” for the king of the party before Katy Perry took the stage to perform her biggest hits. The Black Eyed Peas were also there to liven up the evening.

Guests were greeted by “an almost exact replica of Jeff’s first office, which was in a garage”. McDonald’s products served to commemorate Jeff Bezos’ first job when he was 16 years old. Rest assured, guests were also offered caviar.