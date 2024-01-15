Massive telephone failure in the United States affects thousands of users in Miami

Since this Thursday, thousands of users of American company AT&T are facing problems in their mobile phone services. This was reported by several media outlets in the country, specifying the failure of more than 70,000 lines of the said company.

So, AT&T reported that its network teams took immediate action and three-quarters of the network has been restored so far.

Similarly, the company also assured that it is “working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers.”

For his part, Eric Goldstein, deputy executive director for cybersecurity at the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, provided statements to CNN.

The official alleged that they are working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts. Therefore, the agency is ready to offer any necessary assistance.

The truth is that none of the organizations involved have said anything about the reasons that led to this blockage.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis clarified that his office has contacted AT&T and is continuing to work to restore emergency services.

What can happen in this regard?

There are several experts who have assured CNN of an almost certain investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

A former FCC official commented that carriers should report their outage numbers over time. Therefore, “the Commission can track the number of consumers and cell sites,” he said.

It is clear that the FCC would like to investigate the origin of the above incident. Additionally, you will have complete freedom of action if you encounter malpractice or poor quality of network monitoring.

But, in this context, AT&T was not the only company that reported failures. T-Mobile and Verizon customers also reported multiple difficulties with their services.

Similarly, other regional services such as Cricket, Consumer Cellular or Boost Mobile will have some issues. Meanwhile, according to the DownDetector site, as of a few hours ago, around 25,000 users continued to report disruption in their service.



