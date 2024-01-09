‘Masters of the Air’ actor reveals on- and off-screen bond with Austin Butler

The actor shares details about ‘Masters of the Air’ and working with Austin Butler

The upcoming drama series ‘Masters of the Air’ on Apple TV+ is making waves among the viewers. A recent chat with an actor from the show revealed interesting aspects of the casting process and his experience working with co-star Austin Butler.

behind the scenes

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor recalled the moment he was told about the addition of Austin Butler to the cast. Butler, known for his recent portrayal of Elvis, was initially unavailable due to illness. However, the actor and Butler eventually connected, and developed a relationship that went beyond off-screen. He said humorously, “We play best friends on the show, and it was easy to bond with Butler”,

‘Masters of the Air’ – a story of bravery

‘Masters of the Air’ Donald L. A World War II drama based on Miller’s book. The series focuses on the 100th Bomb Group and their dangerous missions over Nazi Germany, featuring stories of bravery, camaraderie and resilience. The cast includes Austin Butler along with Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann and Rafe Law.

Famous creator behind the series

The show is produced by the luminaries behind the acclaimed ‘Band of Brothers’ series, including Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. The first two episodes of ‘Masters of the Air’ will premiere on January 26, 2024, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through March 15, 2024. Anticipation is high for this mega-budget gem for Apple TV+.