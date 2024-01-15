Match Summary: Barcelona vs Mallorca (1-0). Target

With lackluster play and more problems than expected, FC Barcelona Won by minimum margin on home ground By Javier Aguirre for Mallorca, at the inauguration this Friday LaLiga matchday 28,

That is all The match was the work of young Lamin Yamal with a cross shot into the top corner minute 72,

Until that moment, Barça bad luck had gatheredespecially a Penalty missed by Ilkay Gundogan More changes in the 24th minute Injury brazilian Rafinha In the 36th minute, he was criticized even by his own fans, dissatisfied with his team’s attitude and play.

Barcelona is now in second place

Thanks for these three points, Barça scored 61 points And takes another Temporarily overtaking Verona – now in third place – in the table, number 59. The Blaugrana team is also coming to five units Leader, real Madrid,

He girona will receive on saturday at Osasuna (10th) at their Montilivi Stadium, while real madrid will play At home even on Sunday, against Celta Vigo (17th) from his former coach Rafa Benitez.

but meanwhile Barcelona accomplished its mission, went back on the path to jubilation after their draw on the final day in bilbao can concentrate now 100% in Tuesday’s important match, again on home ground naplesIn the second round of round of 16 Champions League,

He 1-1 draw of going In this Diego Maradona Stadium The Italian city has left everything wide open in that encounter, in a competition in which both teams are particularly confident of saving their season.

He Majorca (15th) Could not connect to move away from red zoneOn which he has eight points, the remaining games of the weekend await.