Zookeeper’s Wife – Watch Full Movie

Poland, summer 1939. Jan Zabinski runs the Warsaw Zoo with his wife Antonina. The passionate couple leaves no stone unturned in providing the best care to their animals. As war threatens, Dr. Lutz Heck, a distinguished zoologist of the Third Reich, convinces them to transfer their most beautiful specimens to the Berlin Zoo, of which he is director, in order to save them. When German forces capture the city, Heck, returning as an SS officer, orders the slaughter of the remaining animals. As the persecution against the Jews intensified over the months, Jan and Antonina decided to come to their aid. Supported by a network that provides them with false papers, they bring men, women and children out of the ghetto, whom they hide in the basement of their villa before sending them to shelter. Having undertaken to bring the aurochs, an extinct species of bovid, back to life, Heck, who is barely hiding his attraction to Antonina, threatens their secret operation with his presence at the zoo…

righteous among the nations

Between 1939 and 1945, braving the Nazi occupiers, Polish zoologist Jan Zbinski (Johann Heldenbergh) and his wife (Jessica Chastain) managed to save nearly three hundred of their Jewish compatriots. An act of bravery that earned the couple the title of Righteous Among the Nations by the State of Israel in 1968. Adapting the book of the same name dedicated to her by American Diane Ackerman in 2007, New Zealand director Niki Caro tells the story of this dangerous rescue in a poignant film, simultaneously paying tribute to the courage of the Polish resistance and the sacrifice of Doctor Janusz. Is of. Korczak, who had refused to leave the orphans of the Warsaw Ghetto in his care, was exterminated along with them at Treblinka.