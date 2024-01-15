A UN expert condemned that torture in Ukraine is a deliberate policy of the Russians

Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters)

The Russian Armed Forces and related groups systematically use Atrocities in the occupied territories of UkraineA sign of a “deliberate policy”, a US expert said on Friday. United Nations (UN).

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill EdwardsHe said he came to this conclusion after a visit to war-torn Ukraine in September.

“The amount of credible allegations of torture and other forms of treatment.” cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment (Indicates that) torture is an element of Russia’s war policy,” he told the UN Human Rights Council. “These serious crimes do not appear to be random or accidental.”

Speaking to reporters, Edwards said that Ukrainian prosecutors had told him there were about 103,000 open cases Pertained to war crimes and crimes against humanity, 90% of which were recorded as torture cases.

Edwards, who said he has personally investigated dozens of cases involving alleged abuses by Russian forces and their allies, said there was clearly “an intent and purpose to commit atrocities that cannot be described as practicable.” Abnormal or ad hoc behavior.”

In a report after his visit, Edwards found that “the atrocities have been carried out in an organized and systematic manner,” with similar practices reportedly being carried out in various occupied territories.

They told the council their findings “point towards” Direct authority and a well-considered policy,

Edwards, who has been denied access to Russia, also urged the country to “initiate an investigation into these allegations and allow international observers to enter all places of deprivation of liberty and observe criminal proceedings” ( Europa Press/Contact/Lev Radin)

Edwards and other Special Rapporteurs are independent rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, but they do not speak on behalf of the UN.

On Friday, he said, he reiterated his call on Moscow to “issue a strong and clear directive… that torture is never acceptable and will be punished.”

Edwards, who has been denied access to Russia, also urged the country to launch an investigation into the allegations Allow international observers access to all places of deprivation of liberty And follow criminal procedures.”

Regarding the situation of Russian POWs in Ukrainian custody, he said that “Ukrainian authorities are making serious efforts to treat POWs with dignity.”

However, their report raised concerns about conditions at the correctional facility. LvivWhere Ukrainian citizens were detained on charges of collaborating with the Russians.

And he claimed that he had received “numerous allegations of abusive treatment by Ukrainian authorities”, primarily in relation to the capture, arrest and transit of prisoners.

“I call on the Ukrainian authorities to promptly investigate such allegations, strengthen training and disciplinary and preventive measures, and ensure the protection of all legal rights of all complainants and detainees,” he said.

(With information from AFP)