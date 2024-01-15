Business in Salinas creates “Maripilli Power” trays – Telemundo Puerto Rico

When it comes to supporting our loved ones, Puerto Ricans give our all! and in business Via del Chicharrón In Salinas they had an excellent idea to save our Puerto Rican hurricane, Maripili, from elimination at La Casa de los Famosos.

In the restaurant he created the “Maripilli Power” tray, which will cost $40 according to a publication made on his Facebook page and everyone who orders it will have to show that they voted to remove the Puerto Rican from the list of nominees . ,

He wrote, “It’s very simple, whoever votes for Maripilly gets the special benefit of the week that for 40 pesos, 6 people eat including VAT.”

To vote, once you reach the page, you will need to register with your Facebook or Gmail account. Only one vote will be allowed per account or email. This change has emerged as a measure to avoid mass voting.

Click this link to vote: https://www.telemundo.com/shows/lacasadelosfamosos/vota

Anyone in the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico can vote.

For residents of Puerto Rico, due to the time change, voting will be open after 9:30 p.m. and until 2 a.m. on Thursday, after the candidates are announced. Friday and Sunday from approximately 8 pm to 2 am; And on Monday night from 8 pm to about 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Do you have any problems voting?

Many users have reported that they have had problems casting their vote in La Casa de los Famosos, as the message “Thank you for voting” or “Your vote has been registered” appears when entering the page.

Here’s what you should do:

You need to clear your browser history

Go to your device settings, turn off WiFi and connect mobile data

Put your cell phone in airplane mode for a few seconds and then remove it

Remember to do this with your mobile data, as this will allow you to vote without any problems

If you still can’t do it after these steps, try doing it in incognito mode

All voting rules and the link to cast your vote, here: https://www.telemundo.com/shows/la-casa-de-los-famosos/vota-en-la-casa-de-los-famosos – RCNA27574

Follow LCDLF Live 24/7 here