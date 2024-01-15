Mariana Scelza, General Manager of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines for Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean (headquartered in Panama): Leading the direction of medicine in Central America

Her career has been full of great challenges and countless achievements, which today positions her as a professional reference for women in the sector.

by summa magazine

From her leadership position at Johnson & Johnson, Mariana Scelza works hard to change the course of the most complex diseases and address the region’s unmet medical needs, thus providing opportunity and quality of life to millions of people who need it. It is needed today.

“Being part of the direction medicine is going in Central America is a professional and personal objective. I am very proud to say that we are the company that invests the most in innovation in the health sector, which shows that our The commitment is great.” Scelza determines.

“I have overcome many challenges throughout my career, and at each stage of my life I have learned something that I carry with me every day. Today, my biggest inspiration is to see how our innovations can positively change the lives of millions of people. We know what the needs of many patients are and it is very gratifying to provide solutions that become the answer for many of them,” he emphasizes.

role of women

For Scelza, it is essential to support a more equitable society and the inclusion of women in the business world, which she promotes inside and outside the organization.

“Although there is still a way to go, I see significant progress in recent years and even decades. The success stories of women leaders in various fields are a source of inspiration to encourage more women to work, lead and direct,” she explains.

Mariana strongly believes that work groups where there is equality between men, women, people of different ages and cultures generate more rich discussions due to the diversity of norms, experiences and perspectives. “Without fear of being wrong, I can affirm that the most innovative and transformative solutions come from these types of working groups. This is fundamental to our DNA at Johnson & Johnson,” he says.

3 aspirations for 2024

Affect change in the course of the most difficult diseases and through innovation provide opportunity and quality of life to those who need it today.

Encourage men and women to pursue their dreams and desires, ensuring that what they decide to do includes meeting their personal and professional goals.

Make a positive impact on people with every action, no matter how small.

Brief Professional Profile

He is an industrial engineer who graduated from the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina, holds a master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Marketing from the University of Belgrano, and a master’s degree in Finance from the University of Buenos Aires. She began her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she became Commercial Excellence Manager for South America. In 2016, she joined Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines (then Janssen) as commercial director for South America and since 2020, she has served as general manager of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines for Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean, with headquarters in Venezuela. Played my role in. In Panama.