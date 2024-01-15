How much money does the winner get? incredible prize pool

On the stage of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated confrontations in the world of boxing. anthony joshuaIn the ring the formidable British army takes on the impressive Cameroonian contender Francis Ngannou, This ten-round fight, classified as a heavyweight, promises to be a day full of emotions and a high-calibre spectacle.

The fight between Joshua and Ngannou, which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm Eastern Time, is also televised in Mexico starting at 5:00 pm Central Time, ensuring fans in both countries can follow the action. Don’t miss a single moment.

For Anthony Joshua, this matchup represents an important opportunity as he awaits his next championship opportunity. Yes, OK NgannouThe former UFC champion does not have extensive experience in the world of boxing, his innate ability makes him a clear threat to the British. after losing the title oleksandr usyk In 2021 and 2022, Joshua scored three consecutive wins and returned to the ring in 2023, the most recent of which was against Otto Wallin.





Prize Pool: How much money is at stake for Joshua and Ngannou?

The clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is not only full of emotions and expectations on the playing field, but also promises to be one of the most fascinating events in the careers of both boxers. Held in Saudi Arabia, the competition offers a prize pool that reflects the magnitude and global reach of the event.

According to data from Forbes and other specialized media, Francis Ngannou hopes to receive adequate compensation For his participation in this fight. Although he earned over $10 million in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury, he is expected to surpass that figure by a lot this time. Reaching the impressive sum of $20 million, This amount reflects the recognition and attraction that the former UFC champion has generated in the world of combat sports.

Joshua vs. Ngannou. Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images

In form of anthony joshua, projections indicate that its prize pool will be much higher than that of its rival. It is estimated that the British Up to $50 million may be out of pocket For his participation in this fight, a figure that underlines his status as one of the most prominent and fascinating figures in world boxing. It is important to note that these figures do not include PPV distribution (pay per event) or additional bonuses for wins or extending the fight to maximum distance.

For Joshua, this performance represents more than an opportunity to boost his personal fortunes. In his quest to return to the top and compete for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Briton has demonstrated his determination and skill in the ring.

After losing the title to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022, Joshua has resumed his path to glory by winning three in a row in 2023. Now, his objective is clear: to challenge the winner of the clash between Usyk and Tyson Fury, thus cementing his status as one of the greatest names in boxing history.