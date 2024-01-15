HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 adds four new cast members

We have some casting announcements for HBO’s The Last of Us. Actors Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord join the series in the respective roles of Manny, Mel, Nora and Owen. The names of these actors might not be too familiar to you, but collectively they have pretty impressive resumes, not to mention how good they look with their respective characters. In the video game The Last of Us Part 2, Manny is a loyal soldier, Mel is a young doctor, Nora works in the healthcare industry as a military doctor, and Owen is an optimistic member of their respective group who is fighting against an enemy. Condemns to fight. Don’t know. I do not hate you. A lot of internal conflict. And as you may remember from a few months ago, showrunner Craig Mazin gave an update on where they were in the process of finding the live-action version of Abby from The Last of Us Part 2: The role goes to actor Kaitlyn Dever. Abby is the main antagonist of The Last of Us Part 2, whose motivations for revenge may be justified in the eyes of some, given the events that occurred around the end of the first season of the live-action series and the final scenes of the first video game. In view of this, it may be appropriate.