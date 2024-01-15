Dismissed Cuban economy minister being investigated for “serious errors”

(CNN) — Cuba’s recently fired Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez is being investigated by the island’s interior ministry for “serious errors” in his previous position.

“Due to a rigorous investigation, it was determined that the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, made serious errors in the performance of his duties,” a journalist said during a Cuban state television news broadcast on Thursday. A message from President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Díaz-Canel’s message did not specify what “mistakes” Gil had made, but assured that his government had “never” allowed “corruption”.

“Under this principle, legitimacy, permanent confrontation, transparency and zero tolerance for these types of actions affecting our people will be maintained.”

The message said that “the individual involved has admitted the serious allegations and has consequently resigned as a member of the Party’s Central Committee and a deputy of the National Assembly of People’s Power.”

Gil was the public face of highly unpopular measures that contributed to the island’s worst economic situation in decades, including massive increases in fuel prices for Cubans. Nevertheless, the news surprised many people who are not accustomed to meeting senior members of the communist government with allegations of corruption.

Gill was removed from his government post in early February during the restructuring of several ministries.