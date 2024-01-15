Match Summary Puebla vs Pachuca (1-4). Target

He pachuca Visited puebla Hidalgo scored in the opening game of matchday 9 and secured an important win for the club’s aspirations when they became momentary leaders by winning 4–1. Completion 2024.

With this result, those led Guillermo Almada Is in first place with 18 points, while K ricardo carbajal They are in 17th place with just four units.

In a fairly even situation in the first half, with both goals coming and goals scored, neither team was able to take the lead at halftime, with Touzos being slightly better with 54 percent ball possession and four shots on goal.

scoreboard opened it damien barreto Exactly in the fourth minute, when he took advantage of the assist ousama idrisi Scored from a free kick and a header into the six-yard box.

From then on, the celebration could not last long for Tuzos. pablo gonzalez Was in charge of match tie for puebla In the 12th minute, he took a long-range shot at low altitude, thanks to the profile and the space provided to shoot.

about half the time, salomon rondon He was close to scoring the second goal when he gave him a pass to enable him into the area, but he was unable to hit the ball well and it was deflected by the goalkeeper. outer edge A corner kick.

Pachuca showed its full strength in the second half

The second goal ended in the second half at 56′, when alan bautista Appeared in the area and took a low shot, taking advantage of a pass that left him alone Alexey DominguezTwo players who have just entered the game.

After some time, Eric Sanchez He scored his third of the match on 66 minutes, when he connected with Rondon, and Small Scored in two halves with a low shot to send it into the back of the net, just like against a few days ago America,

Moroccan Idrisi He had a fourth chance in the 71st minute when he gave him a ball down the left, where he cut past a defender and took a shot that unfortunately hit the post, but the team’s dominance was already evident. visitors,

baptist He closed the score at 96′ already in stoppage time after a great goal in which he left two rivals with a fake and calmly finished for his double.

On the 8th day, puebla Querétaro will be welcomed to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium next Friday, February 23 at 7:00 pm, while pachuca Visit Necaxa at Victoria Stadium at 9:00 pm on the same day.