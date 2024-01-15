Austin Butler reveals ‘Dune’ set situation: ‘It was a microwave!’

Austin Butler reveals the challenging circumstances under which he had to leave his job dune Role.

The 32-year-old actor talked about what it was like working for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi production, whose set was a scorching 110 degrees.

Austin, who plays Feyd-Rautha, the ruthless nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Dune: Part 2told Entertainment Weekly, “It was 110 degrees and very hot. I had a bald cap, and it was between two soundstages that were 200-foot walls and these gray boxes of sand.

He further said, “It became like a microwave. People there were suffering due to heat wave. And that was my first week.”

However, the Oscar nominee viewed the demanding situation as a “bonding experience”.

“It really connects the whole crew. “It’s a very humbling thing to live in such an uncomfortable environment,” he said.

Dennis also breathed a sigh of relief at not having to film. duneBack-to-back movies.

“Both films were made in very harsh conditions, and it’s very tough physically, so it was a blessing to have a break in between them. My first thought was to shoot both the films back to back, but now I think I would have died,” he said.