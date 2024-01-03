McKennie bids farewell to Serie A while his future at Juventus remains unknown

After weeks of dreaming the impossible, Juve’s bubble has burst, The defeat against Udinese, and to make matters worse at home, has worsened the situation of the ‘Vecchia Signora’, who until a few days ago was considered one of the main candidates to fight head-to-head. shield For Inter Milan. There are less than a dozen games left, A margin of seven points and one more game against Inter seems impossibleAnd the fans’ eyes were fixed on the bench.

Turin is experiencing an intense day of mourning after yesterday’s defeat against a team from the bottom of the table of Serie A, Lautaro Gianetti’s bizarre goal forced a team to do everything possible to get a point without any response, but in the end it yielded no results, negating a goal included for Milik in the second half. It has been done. Allegri’s response came late for many With a change in plans in midfield Weston McKenney will guide the monologue juventini fail. New faces like Charlie Alcaraz, the star of the previous market, were left without the option to showcase their abilities in the stalled match and even At the end of the match, the stadium also expressed its opinion by blowing a loud whistle.,

McKenney, amid criticism and applause

Udinese’s Italian forward Lorenzo Lucca (left) fights for the ball with Juventus’ American midfielder Weston McKennie during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs. Udinese at the ‘Allianz Stadium’ in Turin on February 12, 2024. (Photo by Marco Bertorello/AFP) Marco Bertorello AFP

The American was one of the few positive notes not only of the game, but of the season. Solid in the engine room, at the moment he remains one of Allegri’s immovable players in the eleven. Although the fans have one of their favorite targets for criticism, the sports management continues to work on his renewal for this end of the season., Sources close to the player confirm thisWhether there will be continuity depends on what happens with AllegriOne of their main supporters and the focal point of criticism of the team.

gray season in turin

Juventus experienced a rebirth this season that ended prematurely, With only three defeats in 24 games played, ‘Vecchia Signora’ has not been able to keep up with an Inter Milan team that crushes mercilessly wherever it goes. After nearly five years out of domestic championship competition, Juventus will have to wait another year to see him dream again shield,