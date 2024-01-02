Medical guards are spared from contributing like interns

on 1 January Royal Decree (RD) 2/2023On March 16, in which all those students will demonstrate educational or training practices Their educational itinerary includes They will contribute these hours to their future retirement, Until now, only those who were paid were counted, but from 2024 they will Even those who do not receive financial compensation,

This is beneficial news for the students of Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Psychology or any other academic training in the branch of Health-science, However, graduate doctors have not been able to avoid asking themselves this question: What about 24-hour shifts? How are these days counted towards retirement?

In view of the dissemination of this news by The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez

Medical guards don’t count, but they quote “at the maximum”

Retired doctor and former general secretary of EMITS, Julian Ezquerra, He wanted to explain and explain some concepts to his professional colleagues “The medical guard does not count“In terms of time to retirement, and so, to say “they do not contribute” is “a poor definition” because regardless of guard performance, medics are at the highest level of contribution and option, so , Highest pension limit.

But Ezquerra’s words are not enough to ‘calm the waters’ at first, and that is why Family Doctor has been forced to elaborate his clarification in a new thread within the same forum. To explain more graphically, he has done some calculations to see what he means in terms of prices, Worked with medical guard for 30 years, By explaining what is counted and what is subtracted, the end result of three of these days per week is dAnd for a little over 49 years he worked for the 65-year-old professional,

To be more specific, his following message states that His profession quote “For all hours, always to the maximum”And The “9 extra years” received from the guards are not counted, Therefore, for personal income tax purposes, these hours are “taxed at the maximum level” although the prescribed 7 hours of rest are deducted. For all these reasons, Ezquerra encourages medicine as a whole to qualify its reasons for opposition and turn in the other direction: “voluntary retirement at age 60.”

Once all these messages were published, many users wanted to ask him some questions about it, or clarify the information he provided to make the explanation even more specific. Despite agreeing with the doctor and specifying that they are recognized as having made the maximum contribution, there are those who want to clarify that it does not count “for the purposes of time spent for the pension”.