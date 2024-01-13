Medicine at risk: Cybersecurity threats to health

Currently, one of the sectors most vulnerable to cyber threats is healthcare. Hospitals, clinics, medical service providers and health care systems have have become common targets in this growing wave of cyber attacks, The region faces a series of risks that make it particularly vulnerable and exposed to significant threats.

Digital modernization in the healthcare sector, although necessary, is often done with limited budgets and in exigent circumstances. This situation has given rise to a worrying scenario: The healthcare sector has seen an astonishing growth of 650% According to Tehtris report, it faced cyber attacks last year.

Spain has seen recent incidents that highlight the urgency of addressing cybersecurity in the healthcare sector. He Cyber ​​attack on Barcelona’s hospital clinic This is an example of the threats that threaten these vital institutions. Globally, in 2021, the United States experienced a significant increase in health care-related data breaches, with more than 40 million patient records compromised.

This upward trend in cyber vulnerabilities in the healthcare sector raises several eyebrows. Risks that need to be addressed Protecting patient privacy and ensuring uninterrupted medical care.

cyber security health risks