Meet Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship

Attractions on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas include its 40 restaurants, inflatables for kids, a surf simulator and shows.

In 2024, the megaship will operate seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean’s private islands.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know about the world’s new largest cruise ship.

The much-anticipated new Icon of the Seas soars amid the hustle, bustle and traffic of Miami’s busy waterfront, with good reason: PortMiami’s newest resident, at 365 meters long, was recently crowned the world’s largest cruise ship.

On Tuesday, Royal Caribbean’s newly launched Icon of the Seas arrived at the popular cruise port, one of the world’s busiest ports. In just two weeks, the massive ship will begin its first year of cruise voyages from the hot spot of Florida to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean’s private island.

Cruise fans waited a long time to see its arrival. Royal Caribbean revealed the cruise ship’s features in October 2022. Since then, the Internet has been buzzing with both excitement and disgust about the ship.

Here are 10 details you need to know about the giant floating resort, from its extravagant amenities to its controversies.

1. Icon of the Seas is currently the largest cruise ship in the world

The Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami on Wednesday.

The 250,800 gross ton ship replaces its predecessor, Wonder of the Seas, when it joins Royal Caribbean’s fleet in late 2023. Ikon, which has 20 decks, has the capacity to accommodate 9,950 people, specifically 7,600 guests.

2. Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley calls it the best-selling ship in the cruise line’s history

The ship has facilities like a water park and a water play area for small children.

Royal Caribbean experienced its biggest day of cruise bookings ever when people started reserving rooms for the giant ship in October 2022. Finnish cruise operator and shipyard Mayer Terku began construction of the $2 billion-plus vessel (MDD) barely a year ago.

3. Not everyone is a fan

The first rendition of Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas features a colorful ship.

In July 2023, images of the symbol of the sea aired in X. It soon became a divisive topic on social media platforms, garnering headlines such as “demonism” and “hell in water”.

But that doesn’t stop Royal Caribbean from continuing to build bigger. The cruise operator has already announced its next Icon class ship, Star of the Seas.

4. Despite criticism, Icon of the Seas is designed to accommodate many passengers

According to under-construction photos and Royal Caribbean renderings, the Infinity Balcony Family Stateroom has a staircase leading up to the upper berth.

The ship features 2,805 staterooms in 28 cabin categories, 14 of which are new to the brand. This includes a special family cabin with an “infinity” balcony, connected to a children’s bunk bed.

5. 7,600 passengers can dine and drink at 40 restaurants, bars and lounges

Icon of the Seas will have a hooked seafood branch. The main dish featured is from the same location on Wonder of the Seas.

These options include a swim-up bar, a food hall, and a Starbucks. However, only half of the 21 dining locations are free.

6. There are many incentives to spend a lot on icon holidays

The new ship has seven pools and nine Jacuzzis.

Just getting on the plane is not economical. Fares on Icon of the Seas start at $1,910 per person for a single interior cabin, equivalent to approximately 32,200 pesos.

In general, the larger the boat, the more room there is for a greater variety of services.

On the cruise, the passengers who spent the most cash to book a suite would gain access to a special “neighborhood” of suites. Additionally, guests will be required to purchase special dining packages to try all the dining options.

7. The Surfside neighborhood, one of eight, could be the ideal place for young families

Surfside, as shown in this rendering, features snack windows serving dishes such as donuts and fried chicken.

This boardwalk-like space has a carousel, a game room and a water play area for children.

8. The boat is part floating hotel and part water park

Thrill Island is filled with colorful water slides, as was shown while the ship was under construction in Finland.

Royal Caribbean is promoting neighborhood water parks adventure island Like the biggest ship on a cruise ship. As if that wasn’t enough, the operator claims that one of its six slides will also be the tallest at sea.

The ship also has 7 pools, including a suspended infinity option. Instead of the typical centralized pool deck, these pools are spread throughout all areas of the ship.

9. Meet every nervous traveler’s worst nightmare: Crown Edge

The Crown Edge cruise ship’s thrilling ropes course, as shown in a rendering and photo, is under construction.

This ropes course, which can suspend participants more than 150 feet above the water, is not for the faint of heart.

Too awesome? Like many cruise ships on the market, Icon of the Seas features a surf simulator, a climbing wall, and a mini-golf course.

10. Like the otherships of the caribbean, Entertainment includes a show at the Aquadome Water Theater

The Aquadome is home to the Icon of the Seas water show.

A robotic arm, a waterfall and projections will be prominent in this unique display.

The ship also has a rink for ice skating shows at sea. But if you hate this type of entertainment, at least the industry’s latest achievement has a long list of features to explore.

