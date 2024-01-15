Megan Fox: She revealed she spent 28,000 francs on cosmetic surgery

In the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Megan Fox participated in an unfiltered interview, exclusively discussing her many cosmetic surgery procedures. The 37-year-old actress revealed that she spent more than 28,000 francs on these procedures.

“I’ve had fake breasts since I was 21,” Megan Fox revealed. imago/mediapunch

Since her breakthrough in “Jennifer’s Body”, Megan Fox has often faced abusive objectification. On the set of “Transformers,” director Michael Bay reportedly told her simply: “Just be sexy.”

Over the past 16 years, Megan Fox has had three breast operations for a total of more than 28,000 francs. She has also undergone rhinoplasty, botox injections and laser treatments to correct skin imperfections.

“I’ve had fake breasts since I was 21,” she admits in the filmed interview. During her last breast augmentation, she asked her surgeon to get “as big breasts as possible”, resulting in a 32D cup size. The move came after she stopped breastfeeding her three children with actor Brian Austin Green.

Fox is also open to other procedures, including a “Brazilian butt lift”, which involves injecting abdominal fat into the lower back. However, she specifies that apart from her face and chest, she has not had any other interventions on her body.