The United States reopens its immigration office in Honduras

The United States government reopened it Immigration office in Tegucigalpa (Honduras) today announced plans to facilitate procedures for those requesting asylum or seeking reunification with their families Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS, in English).
“Reopening the office in Tegucigalpa establishes USCIS’s presence and expertise in a key location in the Western Hemisphere and is part of our commitment to facilitate safe, legal and orderly passage in our humanitarian mission,” he said. Ur M. Jaddou, director of the agency.
USCIS will operate within the office American Embassy in the capital of Honduras and, according to the announcement, employees of this agency will take over the functions currently handled by the Consular Section of the State Department.
These tasks include interviewing refugee applicants, fingerprinting and handling non-immigrant visa applications as well as fraudulent activity detection and document verification.
Reopening the office in Tegucigalpa is part of the US President’s policy. Joe BidenTo facilitate the procedures in their countries for people who wish to either travel to the United States as refugees or to reunite with their relatives who are already in this country.
This is the ninth USCIS office operating abroad and joins existing offices in Beijing and Canton (China), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Havana (Cuba), Mexico City (Mexico), Nairobi (Kenya), New Delhi (India). hooks up. and San Salvador (El Salvador).
