The United States reopens its immigration office in Honduras

The United States government reopened it Immigration office in Tegucigalpa (Honduras) today announced plans to facilitate procedures for those requesting asylum or seeking reunification with their families Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS, in English). “Reopening the office in Tegucigalpa establishes USCIS’s presence and expertise in a key location in the Western Hemisphere and is part of our commitment to facilitate safe, legal and orderly passage in our humanitarian mission,” he said. Ur M. Jaddou, director of the agency.

USCIS will operate within the office American Embassy in the capital of Honduras and, according to the announcement, employees of this agency will take over the functions currently handled by the Consular Section of the State Department.