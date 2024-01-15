Megan Thee Stallion is bringing back side bangs – see photos

If anyone can make me reconsider my position on side bangs, it’s Megan Thee Stallion. Blame it on the late 2000s and early 2010s, some of my most creative years; It’s something I’m not ready to revisit yet. However, Hot Girl Coach made a very compelling case for side bangs with not one but two variations on fringe placement.

While curtain bangs have been dominating the trend cycle for the past few years, side-swept bangs are making a triumphant comeback from the noughties and 2010s. (As the old saying goes, everything old is new again, including Tumblr-era fringe styles.) And Megan Thee Stallion is here to prove that the side fringe will be even more popular in 2024 than it was in 2008. Looks better.

The rapper has been rocking look after look lately (hello, stick-on butterfly tattoos) and it looks like she’s feeling the side bang style lately. In one photo, her long dark hair was parted on the side and a thick fringe swept across her forehead, hitting just below her eyebrow and almost covering her eye. She wore them for a beautiful soft glam look with full, puffy lashes and glossy, pink lips.

instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

In the second photo, Megan opted for loose waves worn over one shoulder, but tucked into a deep part, this time with a piece-y twist on the side bangs. For her glamour, the rapper chose a monochromatic brown palette to match her leather crop top and pants, which also included a latte-colored manicure. Frills are sisters, not twins, and each one brings its own special charm to the overall look.