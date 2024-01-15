Mental health of women through physical exercise…

Asics study confirms positive link between exercise and women’s mental health

However, more than half of the women in our country (50.9%) skip exercise or give it up altogether., The study shows the impact of individuals and grassroots organizations in helping more women advance; ASICS recognizes those who are making a difference.

The largest study ever conducted on gender differences in exercise (1) shows:

The more women move, the better they feel. Women who exercise regularly feel 52% happier, 50% more energetic, 48% more confident, 67% less stressed, and 80% less depressed.

However, more than half of women do not exercise as much as they would like and miss out on the physical and mental benefits of exercise.

All women face countless universal challenges and barriers to exercise throughout their lives.

However, men’s perception of these barriers differs from reality.

It’s encouraging that there are people around the world who are actively breaking down barriers for women in sport; ASICS highlights their stories and is committed to helping advance their minds.

ASICS has published the results of its exclusive global study on gender differences in exercise, confirming a positive correlation between women’s exercise levels and their mental well-being, with women feeling 52% happier, 50% more energetic, 48% Are more confident. 67% less stressed and 80% less depressed when they exercise regularly (2)

However, the study of 24,959 people, commissioned by ASICS and conducted independently by renowned academics Dr. Dee Dlugonski and Professor Brendan StubbsWorryingly it was discovered that M.More than half of women around the world are skipping or stopping exercise altogether, which is having a negative impact on their mood., In response, ASICS is recognizing and amplifying the positive impact of individuals and grassroots organizations who are breaking down barriers for women in sport, so that more women are supported, empowered and inspired to move forward. To be.

Worryingly, the global study showed that more than half of women in Spain (41.2%) are not satisfied with their exercise levels. All women experience barriers to exercise throughout their lives, ranging from pressure due to lack of time (78%) and low self-confidence (30%) to intimidating environments (24%) or not feeling sporty enough (39%).

This is more, Nearly two-thirds (61%) of mothers cited motherhood as the main reason for stopping exercising or playing sports., indicating the impact that child care responsibilities are having on women’s activity levels. Focus group participants repeatedly reported that societal expectations about gender roles, including the idea that women should shoulder the majority of family caregiving and household responsibilities, played a role in their withdrawal from exercise.

Interestingly, men’s perception of the challenges faced by women differs from the reality. Only 34% of men believe that lack of time is a barrier for women to exercise, while three quarters (74%) of women cite this problem., On the other hand, men consider physical insecurity to be the main problem, as 58% of them cite it as the main obstacle, while 30% of women cite it as the main obstacle.

In fact, only one of the top five perceived barriers to exercise by men (cost) was on the list of the most common barriers reported by women, which is consistent with men’s perceptions and the everyday reality felt by women around the world. highlights the disparity between.

Despite this, the study showed that, In Spain, 48% of women say that their partners are the people who have the most influence when it comes to exercise, and they say that their friends or coaches inspire them more than celebrities., Parents also influence, which suggests that both genders can influence women’s participation in sports. When asked why they exercise, they all answer for their physical (97%) and mental (95%) health rather than aesthetics.,

director of Studies, Dr D DlugonskyAn associate professor at the University of Kentucky Sports Medicine Research Institute said:

,Our study shows that the gender gap in exercise is a complex challenge that did not develop overnight. Since there is no single cause, it won’t be solved with a single solution, but when asked what could help, women said making the movement in all its forms more accessible, inclusive, and recognized. , and also to raise questions on the gender expectations of the society. This will help them to move forward further.

This includes making exercise focused on women and their needs. From providing child care and accommodating all activity levels, to being work-friendly, fun, affordable, safe, welcoming and non-judgmental. “All of these solutions, however small, can have a significant impact, and through this study we have identified thousands of people and organizations around the world who are already making a difference.”









This includes people like mi hoa liAudio-visual producer, front runner and triathlete, who has created a social program for migrant women in Barcelona with the help of her neighborhood associations.

“For me, the key to change is that individually and together we work to create social awareness and break down the gender gap which cannot be allowed in these times. Sports is health. And we should all have access to health. My way of raising awareness is through art, through the stories I write. Women are at the center of my stories. I am currently working on several projects that relate to female athletes; A short film that observes and portrays the daily life and concerns and life philosophy of a young skater (semi-professional), originally from Venezuela and living in Barcelona. And another fiction project (feature film), whose story revolves around a teenager of Moroccan origin who thinks of nothing more than joining the national boxing team. As you can see, both sports worlds are particularly male-centric, with the representation of women being very important to me at this time because it is important to create a powerful context for future generations.



santiago martinez rickASICS Iberia Marketing Manager comments:

,ASICS was founded on the belief that sport and exercise benefits the body and mind. That’s why we call ourselves ASICS: ‘Anima Sana in Corpor Sano’ or ‘Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body’. While our study showed that many women are dissatisfied with their exercise levels, it also highlighted the tremendous impact of individuals and grassroots organizations in helping women get ahead. With the launch of Move Her Mind, we hope to give these extraordinary people a platform to connect and inspire others, so that everyone can achieve a healthy mind in a healthy body. Now is the time for more women and girls to experience the physical and mental benefits of exercise. it’s time to change. It’s time to shake his brain.”









This study was initiated by ASICS and led independently Dr D DlugonskyAssociate Professor and Associate Professor at the Sports Medicine Research Institute at the University of Kentucky Brendan Stubbs From King’s College London. Both are renowned researchers in mobility and mental well-being. The study was conducted between June and September 2023. In total, 187 participants and 24,772 people completed the online survey in more than 40 countries, along with 26 focus groups around the world, making it its largest and most comprehensive global study. Kind All focus groups were led by leading academics and industry experts.

To read the full study report, visit asics.es shake her mind

(1) Unless otherwise stated, all figures referenced are from the 2023 ASICS Move Every Mind study

(2) Exercising once a week or more.