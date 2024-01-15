Messi and Inter Miami meet again with Joseph Martínez

inter miami Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez He meets again with Venezuela this Sunday joseph martinez, Now, I montrealIn one of the most outstanding matches of MLS Match Day 4.

Martínez, the MLS MVP in 2018, swapped Inter Miami for Montreal this year and was replaced by Suárez at forward for the Pink Team.

The Venezuelan player scored his first goal for the Canadian team the previous day against Dallas.

Inter Miami made its Concacaf Champions Cup debut this Thursday in Nashville with a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Messi and Suárez in the 95th minute.

The second leg of this round-16 match of ‘ConcaChampions’ will be played in Florida next Wednesday.

In the league, the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino-led side remains undefeated (two wins and one draw) and in their last match they recorded an impressive 5-0 win against Orlando City.

In this sense, Orlando City, with the Colombian Luis Murial and the Uruguayan Facundo Torres, will try to overcome a hesitant start and try for their first win of the season against Minnesota United.

Argentina’s Thiago Almada’s Atlanta United will also try to sign their first win, playing in their field against the New England Revolution who have recently renovated their lighthouse, the Spanish Carles Gil (MVP of MLS in 2021).

Colombian Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez’s Columbus Crew have made the better start of the league, being the reigning MLS Cup champions and can record their third win in two matches if they beat Chicago Fire.

Additionally, two New York teams will make their home debuts this season: New York City will host the Portland Timbers and the New York Red Bulls will face Dallas.

Finally, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will play against Sporting Kansas City, LA Galaxy will visit Nashville and Cincinnati, led by agent Luciano Acosta, last season’s MVP, will face DC United at home. efe