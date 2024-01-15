At the 2024 Oscars, stars who receive “nominee gift bags” will receive a Rubik’s Cube and kibble

Angela Weiss/AFP Angela Weiss/AFP The 25 nominees for the 2024 Oscars will receive a “surprise bag” of gifts worth more than 150,000 euros.

Oscars – 2024 Oscar nominees are eagerly awaiting the ceremony on March 10 in the hope of receiving the golden statue. But some of them will, in any case, get a very nice consolation prize. A handful of privileged people, including Emma Stone, Justin Tritt and Ryan Gosling, will walk away with a very generous bag of gifts indeed.

The list of goodies for this “Nominee Gift Bag” offered by the company Distinctive Assets was revealed in a press release, and it’s impressive. Beauty products, sweets, luxury wines, travel, books, clothes, leather goods… but also some more surprising gifts.

The stars will find there a collector’s Rubik’s Cube, published to mark the 50th anniversary of the famous multicolored puzzle.

Other wonderful gifts: dehydrated cat food, a travel barbecue, or even a private show with psychic Dr. Carl Christman.

“Nominee Gift Bags” are not officially associated with the Oscars. It was founded to provide visibility to certain brands by placing specific properties in the hands of (highly publicized) celebrities.

This year, 26 of them will receive this surprise bag: Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone, Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Justin Tritt, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos and Jonathan Glazer.

These are nominated in the categories of Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading or Secondary Role and Best Direction.

Overall, from start to finish, the gifts represent about $170,000 or 155,000 euros, according to Reuters. This figure was reached partly due to the presence in the lists of many tours and in particular the “all inclusive” stay at the Zermatt Peak Bungalows in Switzerland, which is estimated at 36,000 euros and which can accommodate up to nine people, with each person nominated. A great way to celebrate when you win an Oscar or feel sad when you lose.

